Police Release Surveillance Video Of Aniah Blanchard, Missing Stepdaughter Of UFC Fighter Walt Harris

The Auburn Police Division, as part of the joint investigation with the Montgomery Police Department, released surveillance video , which shows Aniah Haley Blanchard entering a convenience store before the Alabama college student was reported missing on Oct. 24.

“Please help!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!” he captioned a collage of photos of Blanchard .

The 19-year-old woman is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris , who posted a message to social media Thursday (October 24) pleading for anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

In the surveillance video footage , Blanchard is seen making a purchase at a local convenience store shortly before she was reported missing.

His post also included the make, model and plate number of her vehicle, which was recovered Friday (October 25) at an apartment complex in Montgomery, approximately 50 miles from Auburn, around 6 p.m. after a resident reported it to the police, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Investigators reported the vehicle had damage to the front left tire, and believed the damage occurred between the time she was last seen and Friday when police found the Black 2017 Honda CRV.

Police said there’s no evidence of foul play, according to WRBL, but the Southern Union Community College student has not been seen or heard from since.

Blanchard’s biological father, Elijah Blanchard, said her disappearance is totally out of character and that she wouldn’t just leave without telling anyone.

“She always calls me at the end of the day to see how my day was,” he told ABC News. “She would never not contact somebody and let them know what she’s doing.”

Blanchard, a light-complexioned Black female with brown eyes and brown hair is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds.

She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday (October 23) just before midnight and was last seen wearing a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings, according to police.

Police said in a statement, “While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located. The investigation continues regarding her disappearance.”