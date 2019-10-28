UFC Heavyweight Fighter Walt Harris Pleads For Help In Finding Missing Stepdaughter

“Please help!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!” the pro-athlete captioned a collage of photos of him with Aniah on Thursday, adding more information about her car, “BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughters name is Aniah! PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!!”

Aniah Haley Blanchard was reported missing by her family on Thursday (October 24), ABC News reports .

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris posted a message on Instagram pleading for information about his stepdaughter’s whereabouts.

The 19-year-old college student’s vehicle was recovered Friday (October 25) at an apartment complex in Montgomery around 6 p.m. after a resident reported to police, according to the Auburn Police Department, ABC reports.

The vehicle had damage to the front left tire, which was believed to have occurred between the time she was last seen and Friday when police found the vehicle, investigators said.

On Sunday (October 27) afternoon, police reported there was still no sign of her.

Blanchard, a light-complexioned Black female with brown eyes and brown hair is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds, is a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.

She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday (October 23) just before midnight. The young woman was last seen wearing a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings, police said, ABC reports.

“While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located. The investigation continues regarding her disappearance,” the police department said in a statement.

“Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle between the 23rd and the 25th or witnessed an accident or other collision involving this vehicle is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.”