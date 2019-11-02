Kamala Harris Fires Staff And Closes Campaign Offices In New Hampshire

California Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to fire all field organizers and shut down three of her four campaign offices in New Hampshire as she struggles to compete in the early primary state in her bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

An aide tells CNN Harris is closing her offices in Nashua, Portsmouth and Keene, but leaving her Manchester headquarters open. The change in staff in the New England state currently leaves Harris with only volunteers to knock on doors and pass out literature.

"Senator Harris and this team set out with one goal -- to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire," Nate Evans, Harris' New Hampshire spokesman, said to CNN.com.

The near abandonment of the first national primary state follows a large-scale campaign shakeup that was announced earlier this week. It’s the latest sign that Harris is struggling to maintain a good standing in the 2020 race.

A poll conducted by CNN and the University of New Hampshire released on Tuesday (October 29), reveals Harris’ support in the state is at 3 percent, which is down from 9 percent in July. Her last trip to the Granite State was in early September.

Kamala Harris was asked about her prospects as a candidate moving forward while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. "We are still committed to New Hampshire, I am still committed to Nevada, I am still committed to South Carolina, but we needed to make difficult decisions, that's what campaigns require at this stage of the game,” she said, per CNN. “And so we have made those difficult decisions based on what we see to be our path toward victory."