Funeral Arrangements Set For Alexis Crawford

On Saturday (Nov. 16), Alexis Crawford will be laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements for the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student have been finalized, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Crawford was allegedly killed by her roommate, Jordyn Jones, and the roommate’s boyfriend, Barron Brantley, on Halloween just days after the victim filed a sexual assault report for “unwanted touching and kissing” on Oct. 25 against the 21-year-old man.

Crawford’s family reported her missing on Nov. 1, unaware that she was already deceased.

Jones, who was not only Crawford’s roommate but also a close friend that had spent holidays with the victim’s family, was in contact with the family during the extensive search to find the victim, and even posted to social media asking for help in finding her.

On Tuesday (Nov. 12) the Fulton County Superior Court released details of Crawford’s last moments alive.

Court documents detailed that Crawford was strangled to death within hours of her and Jones going on a late-night run to a liquor store. Upon returning to their off-campus apartment, the women got into a physical altercation and Barron, who was also present, got involved.

“As a result of the physical altercation, Barron Brantley choked the victim until she was deceased,” an Atlanta Police Department report stated.

Court documents also alleged Jones smothered the victim “with a black trash bag until Crawford stopped breathing and was deceased.”

“Afterwards Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic bin and transported her body to Exchange Park in Decatur, Georgia, where they placed her body in the woods,” the report also stated.

One of the suspects led police to Crawford’s body.

A medical examiner concluded the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Both Jones and Brantley are facing charges of malice murder, which involves deliberate intent and is punishable by death or imprisonment for life with or without parole.

On Sunday (Nov. 10) night, hundreds of students gathered on the campus of Clark Atlanta for a candlelight vigil, honoring the memory of Crawford, WSB-TV reports.

Students told WSB-TV that everyone was coming together to help the Crawford family and friends cope with her loss.

“The mood has been very hard. Things we can’t find answers to,” student Levon Campble told the TV station.

The family’s spokesman Rev. Markel Hutchins told the TV station, “Ms. Crawford [Alexis’s mother] is unable to speak. She literally couldn’t say (anything).”

Rev. Hutchins also said, according to WSB-TV, “I can’t find strong enough words to express how hurt Alexis’ family is.”

The funeral is set for Saturday (Nov. 16) at Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens.