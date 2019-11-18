Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Used Stock Image Of Woman In Kenya To Promote Plan For Black America

Written by Zayda Rivera

Pete Buttigieg hit another blunder in connecting to Black America. The Democratic presidential candidate’s website used a stock photo from Kenya to promote his Douglass Plan, which he described as a “comprehensive investment in the empowerment of black America,” the Washington Post reports. The woman in the photo, who is not African-American and has never heard of the Douglass Plan, became privy to her likeness being used on Buttigieg’s campaign website and was confused, the Intercept reported on Sunday (Nov. 17). “What’s the meaning of the message accompanied by the photo?” the woman asked Intercept reporter Ryan Grim. “Have no idea of what’s happening…” RELATED: BET News: Pete Buttigieg Defines What Freedom Means In America

The Buttigieg campaign using a stock photo of a Kenyan woman for its Douglass Plan for Black America is now news in Kenya.



The woman in the photo reached out to me very confused. One story here: https://t.co/H217w3QXdw — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 17, 2019

Buttigieg has had trouble making inroads with the Black community despite polls indicating he’s heading towards becoming a frontrunner among Democratic presidential hopefuls. Now, the controversial photo is just another example of that disconnect, the Washington Post reports. “This is not ok or necessary,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a Somali-born refugee, tweeted about the picture.

This is not ok or necessary 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/H9hvQkVWxp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2019

Buttigieg’s campaign has since removed the photo from his website and told the Washington Post that a contracting firm had chosen the stock image while building the site without knowing that it was taken in Africa. When Buttigieg’s campaign announced that more than 400 people in South Carolina endorsed his Douglass plan, it included three Black South Carolina Democrats. While they endorsed the plan, they do not endorse Buttigieg. “Buttigieg persuaded hundreds of prominent black South Carolinians to sign onto the plan even if they are not supporting his candidacy,” the Washington Post reported on Nov. 11. RELATED: Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg On Police Brutality, The Black Vote, And White Privilege Columbia City Council member Tameika Isaac Devine was among the 400 who endorsed the plan. She told the Intercept that the campaign was “intentionally vague” about presenting her endorsement.

Although I have not endorsed a candidate for President yet, I do support the Douglas Plan by Presidential Candidate @PeteButtigieg. This is a comprehensive plan to address economic inequities. Read about the plan and share your thoughts: https://t.co/KyeLA9u38h — Tameika Isaac Devine (@TIDEVINE) November 16, 2019

The other two South Carolina Democrats -- state Rep. Ivory Thigpen and the state’s Black Caucus chair, Johnnie Cordero -- listed as supporting the Douglass plan on the campaign’s October announcement were surprised to see their names. “I never endorsed that plan,” Cordero told the Intercept. “I don’t know how my name got on there.” Thigpen added that Buttigieg’s campaign’s announcement “was not an accurate representation of where I stand.” RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Faces Angry Crowd At Town Hall After South Bend Police Officer Fatally Shot Black Man According to Buttigieg’s campaign, Cordero’s name was removed from the list, but Thigpen is still named as a supporter, the Washington Post reports. Buttigieg’s campaign provided a statement to the Washington Post on Sunday (Nov. 17) and said, “We asked a number of Black South Carolinians, as well as South Carolinians from many backgrounds, to support the Douglass Plan, and we are proud and grateful that hundreds agreed to do so.” As far as the photo of the Kenyan woman, the Intercept reported that the woman did agree to be photographed, but “didn’t intend to pose for a stock photo.”