Pete Buttigieg Faces Angry Crowd At Town Hall After South Bend Police Officer Fatally Shot Black Man

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has temporarily halted all campaign-related appearances to address the unrest in his city.

On Friday night (June 21), Buttigieg attended a march in front of police headquarters with 100 demonstrators, including the family of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by police recently, sparking much of the unrest in South Bend.

One protester at the demonstration, according to the South Bend Tribune, suggested that Black people wouldn’t vote for Buttigieg. “You're running for president and you want Black people to vote for you? That's not going to happen,” the demonstrator said during the march.

On Sunday, following the events on Friday, Buttigieg held a town hall to address constituents' concerns over rising tension between members of the community and the local police department. He described the current relationship between law enforcement and the community as “very challenging.”

Buttigieg is under fire for not taking immediate action in the eyes of the community. Some people are even claiming that he’s siding with the South Bend Police Department over the matter.

One man from the audience even labeled Buttigieg a “traitor” during the event, which was broadcast live, while others interrupted Buttigieg numerous times as he tried to speak on stage.