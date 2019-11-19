Elizabeth Warren Unveils Plan To Fight White Nationalist Violence

Elizabeth Warren is rolling out a new plan aimed at defeating white nationalist crime.

If elected, the Democratic presidential candidate would use every tool in her administration to combat white nationalist crime, making it a top priority for the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, according to a press release sent to BET.

“The FBI logged over 7,000 hate crimes last year, and the government’s own survey suggest there are hundreds of thousands more that go unreported or uncategorized,” Warren said in the press release to BET. “These crimes could -- and should -- have been prevented.”

Under Warren’s plan “Prioritizing the Prosecution and Investigation of White Nationalist Violence,” she would use the investigative and prosecutorial resources of those Federal Departments to go after any white nationalist crime involving a threat of life or associated with a broader white nationalist organization that has previously engaged in violence, according to the press release.