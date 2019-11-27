Donald Trump Tweets Pic Of His Head Photoshopped On Iconic Movie Boxer Rocky Balboa’s Body

He posted a doctored image of his head superimposed on the body of movie boxing legend, Rocky Balboa , from the popular franchise’s “Rocky III” film, the New York Post reports .

Donald Trump gave us all an eyeful on Twitter Wednesday (Nov. 27).

RELATED: Trump Slammed For ‘Lying’ About Opening ‘New’ Apple Mac Factory That Actually Opened Under Obama

Trump was reportedly playing golf at his Florida Club while on Thanksgiving vacation at Mar-a-Lago when he tweeted the image, according to White House pool reports, according to the New York Post.

He did not caption the photo.

However, several took to Twitter to add their own captions and takes on the photo.