Donald Trump Tweets Pic Of His Head Photoshopped On Iconic Movie Boxer Rocky Balboa’s Body

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: President Donald Trump speaks during the Veterans Day Parade opening ceremony on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Donald Trump gave us all an eyeful on Twitter Wednesday (Nov. 27). 

He posted a doctored image of his head superimposed on the body of movie boxing legend, Rocky Balboa, from the popular franchise’s “Rocky III” film, the New York Post reports

 

Trump was reportedly playing golf at his Florida Club while on Thanksgiving vacation at Mar-a-Lago when he tweeted the image, according to White House pool reports, according to the New York Post

He did not caption the photo. 

However, several took to Twitter to add their own captions and takes on the photo.

 

