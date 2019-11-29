White Woman Calls Cops On Black UPS Worker Because He ‘Looked Suspicious’ Delivering Packages

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A White woman in Atlanta called the police on a Black UPS delivery man because he made her “nervous.”
The man, reportedly known as Nedrick Peters II, according to Storyful Rights Management, captured the confrontation on video and shared it on Instagram.
In the video, the woman can be heard saying the UPS employee looked “suspicious” and that her car had been broken into recently.
“I’m going to need someone’s information to check up on you because I don’t understand why you’re walking around this neighborhood with a bunch of packages,” she said at the start of the video.
The woman went on to say, “It’s a really big thing in this neighborhood for people to walk down the street for vandalism.”
In the video, Peters says the woman was taking pictures of him.
He turns the camera to show his dolly with several packages on it, which he was delivering in the neighborhood.
At one point he even shows what appears to be a UPS uniform he’s wearing.
A second UPS worker, who appears to be White, arrived and explained that the Black man works with him, but the woman had already called the police.
@BlackNoChaser posted the second half of the video on Twitter.
There’s a second part to the woman Harassing the Black Man from UPS on video and we have just received it exclusively. 🎥: @therealrashon pic.twitter.com/7q6JbFfg3L— Black With No Chaser (@BlackNoChaser) November 28, 2019
It’s unclear what occurred next, but the now-viral video caused an uproar.
“Literally a hate crime,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Look how she acted when the WHITE man in the same uniform shows up. No questions or anything about who he is.”
White people believe it's their God-given right to patrol Black people. Notice how she sees the White guy as an allie and starts explaining to him her side of things. White supremacy on full display.— Landy Taylor (@landytaylor1) November 28, 2019
At the end his "partner" is AGREEING with her. He says "oh yea" like he knows what she's talking about and that she's right. smh— WartHog (@Curtis_Garr) November 28, 2019
the fact that his partner didn’t stand up for him... sick— kayla (@kaylacourtneyyy) November 28, 2019
UPS just need to go head cut this whole neighborhood delivery service off and have them all on pickup only because of her😂— MaccPlay (@MalGot_it) November 28, 2019
Imma have to look it up in the criminal code. Let me see.... Working for UPS while Black.... I’m not finding it....— Sergey, Trump’s Handler (@RussiaTrumpBot) November 28, 2019
You know what is in nearly every state's criminal law? Harassment. She absolutely could be prosecuted for harassment. And he 100% has a civil case for harassment. I hope he pursues a case against her.— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 29, 2019
Photo: EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images
