Canton, Mississippi Authorities Need Help Finding Woman Who Vanished After Leaving Work At Domino's Pizza

Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was last seen leaving work at Domino’s Pizza in Canton, Mississippi around 2 p.m. Friday, December 13. The 31-year-old has not been seen since and authorities are asking for help.
According to the Clarion Ledger, she left work in a 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu. Her car was found abandoned. Dortch is described as a “Black female with a height of 5’07”, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.” Authorities said she was last seen wearing her Domino’s Pizza uniform.
The Clarion Ledger also reports that Molly Yildirim, owner of the Domino's location where Dortch works, says the franchise and employees are “fully cooperating with law enforcement,” but “declined to say whether Dortch was making a delivery or leaving work when she was last seen, citing the ongoing police investigation.”
If you have information on Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, please contact the Madison County sheriff's department at 601-859-2345.
