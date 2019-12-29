Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies And TV Shows Of 2019

It’s been a tradition dating back to his presidency, and it’s continuing just in time to close out 2019. Barack Obama is revealing his favorite films and TV shows that were released this year.

Versatile, per usual, the 44th President’s movie list ranged from the critically-acclaimed Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace to Martin Scorcese’s star-studded crime drama The Irishman.

As far as television goes, Obama listed Watchmen, Unbelievable and the second season of Fleabag as his favorites, which he described “as powerful as movies.”

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” he captioned his post on Instagram. “Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works.”