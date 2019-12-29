Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies And TV Shows Of 2019

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
It’s been a tradition dating back to his presidency, and it’s continuing just in time to close out 2019. Barack Obama is revealing his favorite films and TV shows that were released this year.
Versatile, per usual, the 44th President’s movie list ranged from the critically-acclaimed Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace to Martin Scorcese’s star-studded crime drama The Irishman.
As far as television goes, Obama listed Watchmen, Unbelievable and the second season of Fleabag as his favorites, which he described “as powerful as movies.”
“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” he captioned his post on Instagram. “Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works.”
View this post on Instagram
Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works. Here’s the full list:
The movie and television lists come just hours after Obama shared his favorite books of 2019. Among those making his list were Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing: Resisting The Attention Economy, Shoshana Zuboff’s The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, and Susan Choi’s Trust Exercise.
View this post on Instagram
Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing my annual list of favorites — books, films, and music — with all of you. This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences. They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit. To start, here are the books that made the last year a little brighter for me. Most of them came out in 2019, but a few were older ones that were new to me this year. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.
Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images
