In 2011, Trump Tweeted Obama Would Start A War With Iran To Get Reelected

Following a U.S. drone strike ordered by Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top general, old tweets Trump wrote accusing Obama of using “the Iran card” in order to get elected have resurfaced.
“He is desperate,” Trump tweeted years ago.
The series of tweets are from 2011 through 2013 and have gone viral once again after several people retweeted them, showing the irony of Trump’s previous accusations about Obama during an election year, the HuffPost reports.
CNN’s senior reporter Vicky Ward tweeted, “There truly is a tweet for everything.”
There truly is a tweet for everything. https://t.co/24mC1Xi4mb— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) January 3, 2020
The American drone attack killed Major General Qassim Soleimani and six others at the Baghdad airport, the New York Times reports.
In 2011, Trump tweeted, “In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”
In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011
Trump continued his ranting accusations the following year in October 2012.
Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he'll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don't put it past him!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Trump added more in September 2013.
I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013
Activist Shaun King posted a video on Instagram of Trump from 2011 and wrote, “Watch this. All 17 seconds of it. It’s a prophecy from 2011. He was projecting.”
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
