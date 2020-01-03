In 2011, Trump Tweeted Obama Would Start A War With Iran To Get Reelected

US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

His old tweets resurfaced following the Iran drone strike.

Following a U.S. drone strike ordered by Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top general, old tweets Trump wrote accusing Obama of using “the Iran card” in order to get elected have resurfaced.  

“He is desperate,” Trump tweeted years ago. 

The series of tweets are from 2011 through 2013 and have gone viral once again after several people retweeted them, showing the irony of Trump’s previous accusations about Obama during an election year, the HuffPost reports.

CNN’s senior reporter Vicky Ward tweeted, “There truly is a tweet for everything.”

The American drone attack killed Major General Qassim Soleimani and six others at the Baghdad airport, the New York Times reports

In 2011, Trump tweeted, “In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”

Trump continued his ranting accusations the following year in October 2012.

Trump added more in September 2013.

Activist Shaun King posted a video on Instagram of Trump from 2011 and wrote, “Watch this. All 17 seconds of it. It’s a prophecy from 2011. He was projecting.”

