In 2011, Trump Tweeted Obama Would Start A War With Iran To Get Reelected

Following a U.S. drone strike ordered by Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top general, old tweets Trump wrote accusing Obama of using “the Iran card” in order to get elected have resurfaced.

“He is desperate,” Trump tweeted years ago.

The series of tweets are from 2011 through 2013 and have gone viral once again after several people retweeted them, showing the irony of Trump’s previous accusations about Obama during an election year, the HuffPost reports.

CNN’s senior reporter Vicky Ward tweeted, “There truly is a tweet for everything.”