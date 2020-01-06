Trump Vows ‘Major Retaliation’ And Threatens Strikes On Iranian Cultural Sites

Written by Zayda Rivera

Trump warned Iran that there will be a price to pay if they retaliate for the U.S. killing of one of the country’s top military and intelligence officials. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a Trump-ordered drone attack, and Iran immediately issued threats of payback. Trump has returned the threat and said the U.S. will attack Iranian cultural sites if the country moves on any sort of revenge, NBC News reports. RELATED: Iran Vows ‘Harsh Retaliation’ After US Kills Top General In Strike Ordered

By Trump "They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn’t work that way," Trump said Sunday (Jan. 5), NBC News reports. Trump was reiterating the threats he issued on Twitter Saturday (Jan. 4) in which he defended the killing of Soleimani, tweeting, “He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations” and adding how his posts should “serve as a WARNING” against Iran.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

“Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a Twitter response.

-Having committed grave breaches of int'l law in Friday's cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS;



-Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME;



-Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

NBC News reports, Protocol I of the Geneva Convention prohibits the targeting of "historic monuments, works of art or places of worship which constitute the cultural or spiritual heritage of peoples," while also prohibiting making such sites the "object of reprisals." RELATED: In 2011, Trump Tweeted Obama Would Start A War With Iran To Get Reelected Trump continued his Twitter threats to Iran, writing how the U.S. “just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!”

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

NBC News reports that when Trump was asked about fears Iran might retaliate, he told reporters: "If it happens it happens. If they do anything there will be major retaliation." Trump added that the U.S. had surveillance on Soleimani going back 18 months, NBC News reports: "He was leading his country down a very bad dangerous path," he said. NBC News reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo batted down the idea that the U.S. would violate the law with any strikes on Iranian cultural sites. "The American people should know that we have prepared for this, that we are ready, that our responses are lawful, and that the president will take every action necessary to respond should Iran decide to escalate," Pompeo told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday, NBC News reports. RELATED: This Solider’s Reaction To Serving In The Military May Have You Cutting Out Jokes About Going To War Trump’s threats go beyond Iran. He also warned Iraq that he would levy punishing sanctions if it expelled American troops in retaliation for the drone attack that killed Soleimani and six others, the Associated Press reports. Congress is pushing for explanations behind the attack. On Monday, two top Senate Democrats called on Trump to immediately declassify the administration’s reasoning for the strike on Soleimani, saying there is “no legitimate justification” for keeping information from the public, the AP reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate” and said it had “endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran,” the AP reports. Pelosi said the House would introduce and vote this week on a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran. A similar resolution was introduced in the Senate, the AP reports. While Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress after the drone strike, Pelosi said it wasn’t enough, stating the notification, “raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran,” the AP reports.