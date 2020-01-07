Bond Increased For Man Who Allegedly Killed His Fiancée Days After Proposing To Her On NYE

Days after a Texas man proposed to his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, he allegedly shot and killed her.

Kendrick Akins, 39, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of his 33-year-old fiancée, Dominic Jefferson, KHOU reports.

He was initially considered a person of interest before he was eventually charged, KHOU reports.

According to prosecutors, Akins shot Jefferson in the chest following an argument at an apartment complex parking lot in northwest Harris County, KHOU reports.

During his first court appearance on Monday (Jan. 6) morning, the judge increased his bond on the murder charge from $150,000 to $250,000 at the request of prosecutors, who called him a danger to the community, KHOU reports.

For the aggravated assault charge, which was due to Akins allegedly opening fire on a good Samaritan who tried to help Jefferson, the bond is $75,000, KHOU reports.

"Just based on the charges alone, based on the PC [probable cause] statements that are public record, it's a good day not to have a fear of continued violence at this point," Prosecutor Michael Hanover with Harris County District Attorney's Office said, KHOU reports.

Akins was out on parole and has a history of domestic violence, prosecutors said, KHOU reports.

In 2008, Akins was convicted of aggravated assault of a family member and he also has prior felony convictions for possession of a weapon as a felon and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Additional bond conditions set include no contact with the victims' families, wearing a GPS ankle monitor and staying in Harris County, KHOU reports.

According to Houston police, they responded to a call of a shooting and found a 33-year-old woman dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex, KHOU reports.

Family members identified the victim as Dominic Jefferson, the Houston Chronicle reports.

“He just proposed to her in front of the whole world,” Jefferson’s sister said on Facebook. “I want to know why. Why would you do this? You say you loved her.”

The two had been dating for about three months, the Houston Chronicle reports.

After Akins shot Jefferson, he shot at a person who tried to help the victim before fleeing the scene, police said, KHOU reports.

According to a witness who reportedly knew the couple, Akins was known to carry a weapon, KHOU reports.

The witness added that the couple was known to argue and have done so in the past, KHOU reports.

On the day of her alleged murder, Jefferson was trying to fix her car and argued with Akins, the witness told investigators, KHOU reports.

“Go ahead, shoot me, shoot me!” Jefferson reportedly yelled to Akins after he grabbed a handgun from his front right pocket, KHOU reports.

The good Samaritan, who ran over after hearing the arguing that led to the shooting, asked the witness what happened and she told him Akins had shot Jefferson, KHOU reports.

Akins, who had fled the scene, reappeared and screamed at the good Samaritan, asking, “What did you just say? What did you say?” KHOU reports.

Akins then allegedly shot at the good Samaritan, who pretended to be dead, KHOU reports.

According to the witness, Akins walked over to the good Samaritan, grabbed his phone and took off, KHOU reports.

He later arrived at a Houston police department patrol station for questioning and was then arrested and charged, KHOU reports.