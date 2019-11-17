Autopsy Reveals The Tragic Details Behind An Atlanta Mother Killing Her Two Children

Back in August, the story of Dr. Marsha Edwards and the mysterious alleged murder-suicide of herself and two children shocked the country. Now, an autopsy is shedding some more light on the tragic slayings.

Reports released last week by the Cobb County medical examiner’s office in Georgia found that the mother of Erin and Christopher Edwards, shot her two children three and five times respectively, killing both, before turning the gun on herself.

The murders stunned the prominent family’s community in Atlanta as friends and family struggled to reconcile the terrible crime. The children’s father is Dr. Christopher Edwards, an orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the Atlanta Housing Authority board. He divorced Marsha Edwards in 2012, however, it seemed they still had a good relationship.

The autopsy noted that Marsha, 58, and Erin Edwards, 20, were found in the same room, while Chris Edwards II, 24, was discovered in a separate room on another floor of the four-story townhouse where the crime took place. The family lived together in a gated community in Atlanta’s Vinings suburb. Erin Edwards was shot once in the chest and twice in the left arm.

The murder-suicide seemed out of the blue, considering that just hours before the three deaths, Marsha made an Instagram post, writing, “I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children.”

A neighbor of the family, who reportedly lived in a wealthy gated townhouse community just 12 miles outside downtown Atlanta, says she believed the family was happy and had no major in-fighting between themselves.

“From our knowledge, no malice between the children or nothing like that. They just seemed like a normal happy family,” they said to WTVM.