Trump Slammed For Tweeting Fake Image Of Obama Scaling The Walls Of Trump Tower With Suction Cups And Binoculars

The photo without a caption was posted as Trump’s Senate impeachment trial ran late into the night.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Donald Trump is trying to say a lot without saying anything at all with his latest captionless, doctored photo on Twitter. 

This time the Photoshopped image pokes fun at former President Barack Obama, who appears to be using a suction cup to scale the outside of Trump Tower to spy on a younger-looking version of Trump, NBC News reports.

Trump’s Twitter post appeared as his Senate impeachment trial ran late into the night. NBC News reports that Trump appeared to be fantasizing about simpler times when he complained for years, without evidence, that then-President Obama spied on him in 2016. 

According to NBC News, the trial adjourned Thursday (Jan. 23) after more than seven hour, and will resume at 1 p.m. EST on Friday (Jan. 23).

During Thursday’s trial, NBC News reports, some Republican senators played with fidget spinners throughout the day and GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee read a book. 

People definitely had a thing or two to say to Trump about his doctored image.

(Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images & Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

