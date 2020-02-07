Virginia Lawmakers Take New Steps Toward Getting Rid Of Holiday Dedicated To Confederate Generals

The Virginia legislature moved further toward ridding the state of a holiday dedicated to two white men who have historically represented the Southern confederacy and consequently the enslavement of Black people.

On Thursday, the state house passed HB 108, a bill which proposes to remove Lee-Jackson day, traditionally observed January 17, as a Virginia holiday. Instead, Election Day would become a state holiday honored on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

The Virginia state senate passed a bill akin to the house measure on Jan. 21. Both legislative chambers are majority Democrat.

“I don’t think there’s any secret that it’s in honor of two individuals who fought to prolong slavery which is not a proud aspect of Virginia’s history,” said Gov. Graham Norton in comments about the bill last month, according to WAMU in Washington D.C.

Both Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson are known today for their military roles in pushing the Confederate’s most audacious cause -- slavery. Jackson died of pneumonia in 1863 several days after accidentally being fired on by his own troops. Lee surrendered along with his 28,000 troops at Appomatox, Va., in 1865 to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, ending the Civil War.

The holiday’s roots go back more than a century. In 1890, the Virginia General Assembly voted to designate a holiday honoring Lee and then the chamber elected in 1904 to add Jackson, making it Lee-Jackson Day.

Fast forward to 1984, the Virginia legislature votes to approve the combining of that holiday with the federal holiday celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to create a Lee-Jackson-King Day. Criticism immediately ensued over the senisitivity and intelligence of a day commemorating the slain champion of Civil Rights along with two White men who fought to continue the institution of slavery.

In 2000, reason prevailed when then-Gov. Jim Gilmore proposed that the two days be separated and King’s holiday would be celebrated on the third Monday in January and Lee-Jackson Day would be moved to the Friday before.