Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez on ‘The View’, Says Congresswoman ‘Lost' Her Support

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the co-hosts on ABC’s The View on Wednesday (February 19) to talk some political tea. But while some might assume it would be Meghan McCain who would give the freshman congresswoman some heat, it was Whoopi Goldberg who had some surprising feedback.

Citing Ocasio-Cortez’s public criticisms of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Goldberg told her, "I was very happy when you were elected because I thought it was a great step ... and then you lost me because it felt like you were saying to people like me that I was too old and didn't do enough."



“Oh, no, ”Ocasio-Cortez, 30, who represents parts of New York City’s Bronx and Queens boroughs, calmly replied.



"Well, that's what it sounded like and so that has bothered me because I feel like I love young people, I was once one, but you're on my shoulders." Goldberg continued, “And we have carried this fight. People like Nancy Pelosi, who was the only chick in the room for years, and Madam [Diane] Feinstein who was the only chick in the room for years and had to deal with all of that stuff, and to sort of hear it sound like you were dismissing us bothered the hell out of me.”



Ocasio-Cortez agreed and said, “I appreciate you sharing that with me and I think that is something we need to model more in politics.”



She explained that there is “a lot of incentive” to blow up disagreements in the party as a huge fight and referenced Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who represents much of Detroit and its western suburbs, “I work very closely with my sister Rashida Tlaib and one of the things that she says is we are not divided, we are disconnected. The way that we connect is by sharing, honestly, our takes with each other.”



The 30-year-old also added, “I think it’s important for us all to recognize — and we do this in our rallies — to recognize the people who have been in this fight to allow us to have this window as we do right now.”

