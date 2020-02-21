Salisbury University Cancels Class After Racist Threats Found on Campus

Written by Alexis Reese

Classes have officially been cancelled after racists threats were found on the Salisbury University Campus, according to the Baltimore Sun. The Maryland university released a statement to announce that they we would use Wednesday, February 19th as “a day of healing following the most recent incident of threatening, racially vandalism.”

Authorities reported that “racially charged and threatening graffiti” was located on the campus at Henson Science Hall. Although the campus was not closed, faculty and staff were encouraged to come into work to show their support for the entire campus, especially Salisbury’s students of color. “Not one but multiple racist threats are being directed at Black and Brown members of OUR community,” Salisbury University President Charles A. Wright wrote in a statement. “An attack on some members of our campus community is an attack on all of us, and we all need to respond.”

Last November, university police began an investigation surrounding violent threats that were found in the stairwells of Fulton Hall featuring the words, “Sandy Hook comes to SU kill [racial slur].” Images of the hateful message, referencing the 2012 Newtown, Conn. elementary school shooting that left 26 people dead, were later posted on social media. Salisbury University Youth and College chapter of the NAACP called upon students to demand accountability and for swift action to be taken from the school’s university.

“In times like this it is crucial that we act strategically, we will no longer tolerate these racists acts on our campus,” the organization said in a statement. “It is time to make our voice louder that it has ever been. Do not lose hope and please keep fighting with us.” Classes resumed Friday, February 21st.