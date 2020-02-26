Heartbreaking Video Shows Officer Arresting Crying 6-Year-Old Girl at School Using Zip Ties

Shocking bodycam footage was released Monday (February 24) showing Florida cops arresting a sobbing six-year-old girl at school.

The incident occurred September 19, 2019 according to Daily Mail, when first grader Kaia Rolle was detained for throwing a temper tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando, Florida where she hit three teachers.

The disturbing video shows Rolle crying hysterically as she was escorted into the police car saying, “Please, let me go. Help me.”

The school issued a statement September 24 claiming, “Never did anyone within our organization request or direct the School Resource Officer to arrest this student,” Daily Mail reports.

Dennis Turner, one of the officers involved in the arrest, was fired by the Orlando Police Department after it was revealed that he also arrested another six-year-old from the school on the same day.

Meralyn Kirkland, grandmother of Rolle, said the 6-year-old has a sleep disorder which caused her to act out, News 6 reports. She explained that the family was working on solutions and that she was disturbed by the way the incident was handled.

"No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot," Kirkland told reporters.

Watch the bodycam footage of the shocking arrest below.