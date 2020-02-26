LeBron James Give Props To NBA Rookie Zion Williamson

In his first year in the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans forward, Zion Williamson has brought as much excitement in the game as when LeBron James was first drafted in 2003.

As the first overall draft pick in 2019, Williamson has garnered the attention of James himself. The pair officially went head to head when James’ Los Angeles Lakers won 118-109 on Tuesday, February 25.

“The kid’s special. We all know that and every game is going to be another opportunity for him to get better,” James told ESPN.