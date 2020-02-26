LeBron James Give Props To NBA Rookie Zion Williamson

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In his first year in the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans forward, Zion Williamson has brought as much excitement in the game as when LeBron James was first drafted in 2003.
As the first overall draft pick in 2019, Williamson has garnered the attention of James himself. The pair officially went head to head when James’ Los Angeles Lakers won 118-109 on Tuesday, February 25.
“The kid’s special. We all know that and every game is going to be another opportunity for him to get better,” James told ESPN.
The Lakers have played the Pelicans twice this season dominating both times but Williamson was out recovering from a knee surgery. After Tuesday’s game, it’s clear that Williamson's powerhouse yet nimble game is going to leave an indelible mark in the NBA. He came away with 29 points during the game, which marks his fifth straight 25-point game and he is now in the running with the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (2018-19) and then Denver Nugget Carmelo Anthony (2003-04) for the longest streak by a teenage player in NBA history.
James was quick to give Williamson the recognition that he deserved referring to him as “very explosive” and “quick for his size.”
“He’s playing exceptional basketball,” James said in an interview.
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 27, while the New Orleans Pelicans will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, February 28.
