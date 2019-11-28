LeBron James Already Ahead Of Michael Jordan On NBA All-Time Scoring List, Now At 33K Career Points

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 114-110 on Wednesday night (November 27) in Anthony Davis’ return to New Orleans. But it was LeBron James who made history.

Bron scored 29 points in the victory, and in the process notched his 33,000th career point.

He moved past Michael Jordan last season and is now in 4th place on the all-time scoring list with 33,008 points and counting.