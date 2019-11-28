LeBron James Already Ahead Of Michael Jordan On NBA All-Time Scoring List, Now At 33K Career Points

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 114-110 on Wednesday night (November 27) in Anthony Davis’ return to New Orleans. But it was LeBron James who made history.
Bron scored 29 points in the victory, and in the process notched his 33,000th career point.
He moved past Michael Jordan last season and is now in 4th place on the all-time scoring list with 33,008 points and counting.
👑👌 @KingJames lets it fly from deep to reach 33,000 career points! #LakeShow— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2019
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Xky9Mjw6bL
Bron joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant as the only players with 33,000 or more career points.
At 34, Bron becomes the youngest to reach the 33,000 career points milestone.
Not bad for someone that claims he’s “not a scorer.”
Just ahead of Bron on the all-time scoring list is Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The “Black Mamba” has 33,643 points.
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
