Tom Steyer Dances To 'Back That Azz Up' After Juvenile Endorsement

You can't say Tom Steyer didn't work for this endorsement. The billionaire presidential candidate took the stage at his South Carolina rally, ahead of the state's primary on Saturday (Feb 29), with none other than Juvenile.
With his wife and daughter as backup dancers, Steyer bopped along to a censored version of "Back That Azz Up" performed live by the New Orleans rapper. The rally took place in the gymnasium of Allen University, a historically Black college in Columbia, South Carolina.
RELATED: Tom Steyer Reveals HBCU Plan
While some hit the floor, others hit the buffet. According to Slate, the catered spread at the event included cheese, fruit, and charcuterie station; pulled pork paninis; brisket; and a full potato bar.
R&B singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff also appeared during the rally.
Watch the full video of Steyer and Juvenile below:
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
