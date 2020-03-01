Michael Bloomberg’s Speech At A Black Church In Selma Disrupted By Protestors

A group of churchgoers decided to protest Michael Bloomberg’s appearance during service at a Selma, Alabama church on Sunday (March 1).

As shown in photos, while former New York City Mayor was at the podium of Brown AME Chapel Church, at least eight people got up and turned their backs. According to TMZ, the group remained standing for the duration of Bloomberg’s comments.

Since entering the presidential race, the self-made millionaire has been criticized for measures he enacted as mayor such as stop-and-frisk which resulted in thousands of innocent African American and Latino people being stopped by officers of the New York Police Department. He eventually apologized for his implementation of the policy.

Bloomberg made a stop at the church in order to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, an incident in which hundreds of civil rights marchers were savagely beaten by cops for protesting the shooting death of a fellow activist, stated the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Bloomberg’s democratic rival Joe Biden also stopped by the church and delivered remarks.

“We’ve been dragged backward and we’ve lost ground. We’ve seen all too clearly that if you give hate any breathing room it comes back,” he said according to ABC News.