Noose Found Hanging In Michigan Library

Workers in a public library in Michigan found a noose hanging from a bookshelf on Monday (March 9), alarming officials who say this is one of a series of similar incidents.

The Detroit Free Press reported staff at the Hillsdale Community Library discovered the noose and they believe it was placed there before the facility closed Saturday night.

The noose is just the latest in a string of vandalism incidents that have occurred at the library. Five people have been arrested in five separate incidents ranging from verbal altercations with employees to a man lighting a small fire in the restroom.

Mary K. Hill, the Hillsdale library director, told the Free Press, that the noose was seen as a threat toward her staff members. “It’s been a very stressful year,” she said. “I think some of the stuff that is done is for shock factor.”

Hillsdale is a small town located about two hours west of Detroit and has less than 9,000 residents. It is home to Hillsdale College, a conservative, private liberal-arts college. The Hillsdale Community Library hosts the city’s after-school program, which almost 40 children attend.

In response to the noose incident and vandalism, the library has rearranged its furniture and installed 13 new security cameras.

“I’ve been a librarian for over 40 years and I’ve never dealt with a situation like this,” Hill said. “We’ve had a lot of situations in the library that have been disturbing.”