James Clyburn Calls Trump A Racist And Compares His Administration To 1930s Nazi Germany

South Carolina senator James Clyburn is the latest person to compare the Trump Administration to the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

During an interview with Axios on HBO, the Democratic lawmaker labeled Donald Trump a racist and said the “dynamic” of his attacks on the press parallel those of Adolf Hitler and other leaders of the Third Reich.

"I used to wonder, how could the people of Germany allow Hitler to exist. But with each passing day, I'm beginning to understand how. And that's why I'm trying to sound the alarm," he said, claiming Trump told more than 30 lies during his State of the Union address last month.

"Fully half of those lies, the Republican side of the House stood up and cheered — they knew that was not true. But they cheered him on," Clyburn said. "I really believe that the people of Germany knew Adolf Hitler was lying. And before they knew it, they no longer had a chancellor but a dictator. Anything that's happened before can happen again."

A well-respected and longtime force in Democratic politics, Clyburn recently made headlines when he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the 2020 presidency. The cosign helped propel Biden to victory in South Carolina. He also recently threw his support behind Jaime Harrison’s attempts to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham in the southern state.

Watch a segment of the Axios interview below.