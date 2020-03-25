Singing Mayo Clinic Doctor Goes Viral With A Song Meant For Healing

Written by BET Staff

A doctor at the Mayo Clinic, apparently seeing the worldwide worry over the spread of novel coronavirus has taken his bedside manner to social media. In doing so, Dr. Elvis Francois has won widespread popularity and probably a few marriage proposals at a time when people need a psychological salve.



Dr. Francois is an orthopedic surgery resident who posted a video of himself singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” on Monday (March 23) while being joined on piano by Dr. William Robinson. “We decided to post it as the quarantine had kinda hit its stride and people were inside and … scared and, if nothing else, stir crazy -- looking for some hope and comfort,” Robinson told ABC News.

“There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one,” Francois wrote on Facebook. This isn’t the first time Francois has sang while in his scrubs. The resident made news earlier this month when he was spotted singing to his patients and more often during overnight shifts. “Music has such a medicinal quality to it. If you’re feeling great, a good song can give you an extra added boost. If you’re not feeling too good, music could be something that soothes you,” he told Minneapolis station WCCO. Both Francois and Robinson are in their fifth-year as residents and only have three more months to go before they finish their program. Francois will be headed back to the hospital today to complete a 28-hour shift.

The Facebook video has been shared 139,000 times and over 94,000 times on Instagram. Francois hopes his contribution -- outside of the one he’s making as a health care provider -- will brighten the world during a trying time. “Over the next few months our health care system will be tested,” he wrote. “Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit.”



Our thanks goes out to Drs. Francois, Robinson and all of the hospital workers and healthcare professionals who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at this time.