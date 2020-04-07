Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves, Sr. Has Died At 85

<<attends>> the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights Bridge Dedication Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on November 19, 2008 in New York City.

Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves, Sr. Has Died At 85

The business trailblazer had a long fight with Alzheimer’s

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Earl G. Graves, Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., he passed away at 9:22 p.m. on April 6 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.

Graves, Jr., who is the current CEO of Black Enterprise, shared the news on Twitter. 

Considered a trailblazer for Black companies, Graves launched Black Enterprise in 1970 to promote African-American entrepreneurship and to provide the tools to succeed in business. 

Graves’ groundbreaking magazine also spawned a successful lineup of events for entrepreneurs and business leaders, tv shows and he also published the award-winning book, How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.

(Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news