MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Says Her Partner’s Coronavirus Diagnosis Has Resulted In The ‘Scariest’ Two Weeks Of Her Life

Tarana Burke is revealing how “two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest.” Her partner contracted the coronavirus and she opened about the ordeal on social media.
In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday (April 9), the #MeToo founder says she and her partner were admitted to the hospital for fears they had come down with COVID-19. Burke says her partner is an “essential worker” who works with the homeless and was exposed in mid-March.
“We were both admitted to the ER after being triaged in the lobby. He was dehydrated and had elevated blood sugar so they put him on an IV,” she wrote. “They gave us both chest X-rays and the Covid test Face screaming in fear which is *brutal* (but fairly quick). He was positive and I was negative.”
On the fifth day, Burke says her partner’s fever spiked to 102.3 as he described that he felt his “skin felt like it was burning.”
“The worst was day 8 when his fever went to 102.9 and he began to have convulsions,” she wrote. “Just have to say this was the SCARIEST night because the pressure of making the wrong decision was overwhelming. Felt like one wrong move could kill him. I didn’t sleep at all.”
Since returning home from the hospital, Burke said her partner’s fever has gone down and is “up and about” despite having a “horrible cough.”
“He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better. I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case,” she wrote. “I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold.”
Read Tarana Burke’s full thread about COVID-19 below.
We were both exposed in mid-March. He was deemed an “essential worker” because he works with the homeless and was exposed again at work. It took about three days to figure out that we were probably dealing with Covid. In 3 days he went from feeling a little weak to 101.5 fever.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
The same things you’ve read other places also happened: *extreme* fatigue, escalating fever, terrible headaches, but no cough early on.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
We were both admitted to the ER after being triaged in the lobby. He was dehydrated and had elevated blood sugar so they put him on an IV. They gave us both chest X-rays and the Covid test ???? which is *brutal* (but fairly quick). He was positive and I was negative.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
The next few nights 6-9 were BAD. His fever would level off in the day time and spike at night. I gave him DayQuil, vit C and B12, and ran the humidifier with Oregano oil drops. He drank tea with ginger, elderberry, lemon and honey or hot water with lemon all day and hardly ate.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
I called they came to the phone in 15 mins or less). The doctor said I needed to get his fever down. I put him in the shower (a whole other story) and gave him Tylenol cold & flu extra strength (he took that at night) and it started to come down in about two hours.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
It never went that high again. We were told he has to go 3 days with no fever and no meds. Today is day 3. We are on day 15 overall and he has a horrible cough which started about 4 days ago and headaches, but is up and about. ????????????????
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better. I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
It’s $79 if you don’t have insurance and you get a video call and a follow up via phone.
I don’t know if our story is helpful. I hope so. I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
Also, the doctor instructed him to stay inside at least 7 more days to be sure he’s all the way through it. I would also suggest to let it run its course. He started trying to work out again and nearly fainted! Anyway, please stay safe and do your best not to get it at all.
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
