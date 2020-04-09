MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Says Her Partner’s Coronavirus Diagnosis Has Resulted In The ‘Scariest’ Two Weeks Of Her Life

Tarana Burke is revealing how “two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest.” Her partner contracted the coronavirus and she opened about the ordeal on social media.

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday (April 9), the #MeToo founder says she and her partner were admitted to the hospital for fears they had come down with COVID-19. Burke says her partner is an “essential worker” who works with the homeless and was exposed in mid-March.

“We were both admitted to the ER after being triaged in the lobby. He was dehydrated and had elevated blood sugar so they put him on an IV,” she wrote. “They gave us both chest X-rays and the Covid test Face screaming in fear which is *brutal* (but fairly quick). He was positive and I was negative.”

On the fifth day, Burke says her partner’s fever spiked to 102.3 as he described that he felt his “skin felt like it was burning.”

“The worst was day 8 when his fever went to 102.9 and he began to have convulsions,” she wrote. “Just have to say this was the SCARIEST night because the pressure of making the wrong decision was overwhelming. Felt like one wrong move could kill him. I didn’t sleep at all.”

Since returning home from the hospital, Burke said her partner’s fever has gone down and is “up and about” despite having a “horrible cough.”

“He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better. I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case,” she wrote. “I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold.”

Read Tarana Burke’s full thread about COVID-19 below.