MeToo's Tarana Burke Praises Meg Thee Stallion and Body Positivity in Hip Hop

On Monday (June 3) BET's newest morning talk show, Black Coffee , made its digital debut, with the help of a very special guest. Hosted by journalist and television personality Marc Lamont Hill , the show's inaugural episode featured #MeToo Founder and activist, Tarana Burke . Hill was also joined by co-hosts Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond , as the group discussed everything from Burke's social and political activism, to women's rights and body positivity. During one conversation in particular, the community organizer weighed in on rising rap star, Megan Thee Stallion . Burke, whose movement lends a voice for victims of sexual harassment and abuse, as well as an overall platform on sexual awareness, revealed she is a fan of Hot Girl Meg. "I love Megan thee Stallion. I do. I didn't know she called her [fans] 'Hotties.' I'm probably more a lukewarm [compared] to the young folks. But I can get it in," the 45-year-old mother of one jokingly revealed.

The women's rights commentator then went on to admit that her role as an advocate of sexual health and awareness often stigmatizes people's views on her.



"Most people don't know me in a 'real way,'" Burke said, admitting it's not always easy being the poster-woman of assault prevention. "It's difficult to be this person [sometimes] because I want people to talk about body positivity and sex positivity. I believe in those things. I believe in bodily autonomy."

Burke went on to explain that rallying against sexual harassment does not mean one is against sex.



"It doesn't mean that you can't be sexy. It doesn't mean you can't twerk. I'm pro Megan Thee Stallion. Being able to move your body and express yourself -- as Black women, we move our bodies so beautifully. We dress our bodies so beautifully. Why would we not want to show that off?," Burke continued.



The activist revealed that being anti-rape doesn't mean you are anti-sex, sexuality or sensuality. In fact, Burke encourages and applauds sexual freedom of expression, especially from the women in Hip Hop.

"Part of what Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi and all these other people give, is they bring joy. They let us be free. We have so many things that oppress us and hold us, we need places and spaces where we can be free and just exist."

Black Coffee airs live every weekday at 10am EST, on YouTube.com/BETNetworks