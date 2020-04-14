NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired From Racing Team For Using The N-Word

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been fired from his team for using the n-word on a hot mic for thousands to hear, TMZ reports. The racecar driver has been let go by Chip Ganassi Racing after facing outrage for using the slur during a virtual racing event broadcast on the Twitch app.

"After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take."

Larson, who is partially of Japanese descent, made the offensive remark during a virtual race on Easter Sunday, thinking he was only speaking to other drivers. "You can't hear me? Hey, n*****," he said, before the other drivers informed him he could be heard by the thousands of fans who tuned in to the event.

Larson posted an apology video, but still lost sponsors including McDonald's and One Bank. "I used a word that should never, ever be said," he stated in the video. "I just want everybody to know how sorry I am."

Watch his full apology, below: