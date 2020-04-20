Celebrate 4/20 Day Online With Service That Deliveries All Your Necessary Essentials

Since we’re living during the era of heightened anxiety and social distancing, efforts to celebrate 4/20 likely have started way before today. While cities across the country have banned outdoor festivities, weed lovers are finding ways to come together virtually today. There is in fact an easier way to lessen the logistical efforts associated with getting all of your “essential” tools to enjoy the day while self-isolating at home.

Go Puff is a delivery service that will bring you all the necessary accoutrements needed during a pandemic to you directly for a successful 4/20 (minus the actual bud.) If you’ve run out of blunt papers, munchies, hell, even condoms, you can have it conveniently dropped off at your doorstep at just about anytime of the day or night.

The company has even shifted their hours of operation to accommodate customers who are now forced to work from home and provided tools to enforce no-contact deliveries including eliminating cash payments and signature requirements. Plus, GoPuff is also looking for drivers and field employees in 100 cities during the coronavirus pandemic.