Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Signs Deal With Ball Brothers LaMelo, Lonzo And LiAngelo

The three Ball brothers, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo, plan to sign a representation agreement with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports, according to ESPN.
"This was a family decision. This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new," LaMelo Ball’s manager Jermaine Jackson told the sports news outlet.
For its first major project, Roc Nation is expected to secure a shoe contract for LaMelo, according to CBS Sports. However, the deal is for the company to negotiate potential high caliber marketing and endorsement opportunities for each of the brothers.
It was reportedly the “good vibes” that convinced the three brothers to sign up with Roc Nation Sports after meeting with other potential agents, Jackson, a former NBA player himself, explained to ESPN.
"I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It’s power beyond power,” Jackson added.
