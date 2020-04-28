See How Kerry Washington And ‘Scandal’ Co-Stars Came To The Aid Of A Chicago Hospital

After a hospital cafeteria was closed to staff over COVID-19 concerns, stars of the TV drama Scandal helped to provide meals to essential hospital workers.

Kerry Washington and several of her former co-stars of the show, including Bellamy Young and Jeff Perry, paid for the delivery of hot meals on Monday (April 27) to 100 medical staff at Roseland Community Hospital on Chicago’s South Side, The Chicago Tribune reports. The food was provided by chef Maya-Camille Broussard, owner of the bakery Justice for Pies.

A national grassroots organization called Frontline Foods coordinated the food delivery. The group raises money, (a $50 donation can help feed three people) which is then sent to restaurants and caterers like Broussard who prepare meals for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. .

"Kerry reached out to us to say she heard about Frontline Foods and wanted to help Chicago and a couple of other cities that have been hit hard,” Karla Ikpi, a Frontline Foods volunteer, told the newspaper.

Meal deliveries didn’t just take place in Chicago. Washington’s efforts also helped to bring fresh meals to hospital locations in New York, and Flint, Michigan.