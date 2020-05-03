Atlanta Shoppers Ignore Social Distancing To Buy New Air Jordans

On Saturday (May 2), a massive crowd of Atlanta shoppers, eager to buy the new Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers, had no apparent concern about contracting the deadly coronavirus.

11Alive.com reported that the line stretched from the entrance of Jimmy Jazz to the outside of the Greenbriar Mall.

“Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online,” NBC producer Charlie Gile tweeted.