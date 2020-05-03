Atlanta Shoppers Ignore Social Distancing To Buy New Air Jordans

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: A guest wears khaki sport pants with elasticated hem, red and white "Off-White for Nike" Air Jordan 1 sneakers, outside Giambattista Valli, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The line reached all the way outside the mall.

Written by Nigel Roberts

On Saturday (May 2), a massive crowd of Atlanta shoppers, eager to buy the new Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers, had no apparent concern about contracting the deadly coronavirus.

11Alive.com reported that the line stretched from the entrance of Jimmy Jazz to the outside of the Greenbriar Mall.

“Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online,” NBC producer Charlie Gile tweeted.

 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sparked controversy when he announced his decision to lift the state’s shelter-in-place order on April 24, which was established to stem the spread of COVID-19. Under the new rules, certain nonessential businesses reopen, such as hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys to restart the economy. 

However, Kemp still advised Georgians to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.

"Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings," the governor’s statement said.

Kemp, who has been one of President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, followed the president’s script of downplaying the pandemic. He was one of the last governors to issue a statewide stay-at-home order and one of the first to lift the mandate. 

 

