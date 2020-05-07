Trump Says There Could Be 'Things We Didn't See' In Ahmaud Arbery Video

President Donald Trump said the inicident in which Ahmaud Arbery was killed could have had "something that we didn't see on tape," in reference to the video that showed the chase and physical confront ation that ended in the shooting.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (May 7), he offered condolences to Arbery's family. "My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It's a very sad thing."

Trump said he was expecting a full report on what happened but seemed to imply the tape doesn't tell the whole story. "If you saw, things went off tape and then back on tape. But it was a troubling, I mean to anyone that watched it, certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video. No question about that,” he said.



As far as what comes next in the case, Trump said he trusts those handling the case. "They have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia," he said, "and I am sure they are going to come up with exactly what happened."