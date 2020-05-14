Here’s How Michelle Obama Is Staying Busy In Quarantine

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is quarantining like the rest of us but she is still doing her best to spread kindness and hope during these trying times.
Outside of dropping her Netflix documentary Becoming this month, Mrs. Obama is staying busy by using her platform to uplift others.
From April 20 to May 11, she read children’s books everyday at 12pm on YouTube and Facebook. Every video went viral and you can still watch the previous weeks.
On May 11, she read The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. See below:
Today, she joined former President Barack Obama for #LiveFromtheLibrary with the Chicago Public library for a reading of The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds.
Back on April 18, she teamed up with former First Lady Laura Bush for Global Citizen One World: Together At Home to thank essential workers.
Just yesterday, via Zoom, the Obamas participated in a civics town hall for Chicago. On a clip via Instagram, Mrs. Obama said, “We need young people like you to understand the power and the role that you have and play in continuing to move this country ahead not for us, but for you.”
Additionally, according to PEOPLE, an Obama spokeswoman said "they will participate in multiple virtual commencement celebrations for students, families and educators. President and Mrs. Obama will share messages of advice and inspiration across multiple platforms.”
The speeches will be delivered during the Dear Class of 2020 special via YouTube on June 6. Along with the Obamas, “global leaders, celebrities, creators and other voices” will be featured.
Although Mrs. Obama is no longer in the White House, she is certainly showing the leadership and inspiration that the country desperately needs.
