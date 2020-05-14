Here’s How Michelle Obama Is Staying Busy In Quarantine

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is quarantining like the rest of us but she is still doing her best to spread kindness and hope during these trying times.

Outside of dropping her Netflix documentary Becoming this month, Mrs. Obama is staying busy by using her platform to uplift others.



From April 20 to May 11, she read children’s books everyday at 12pm on YouTube and Facebook. Every video went viral and you can still watch the previous weeks.



On May 11, she read The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. See below: