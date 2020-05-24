Houston Rappers Unite To Protest The Shooting Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

After the nation joined together to run for Ahmaud Arbery after his horrific February 23 death, the city of Houston is now riding for him.

Taking over Houston highways, more than 50 slab riders came together on Saturday (May 23) riding for justice for the 25-year-old Georgia man who was jogging when he was followed and gunned down by Gregory and Travis McMichael. Slab Ride was organized to protest hate and violence against Black people, organizers told Click 2 Houston. Riders drove two full loops around the city’s Interstate 610 to commemorate the 2-mile run Arbery ran the day he was killed.

Notable Houstonians including rapper Paul Wall and Bun B, Bishop James Dixon II, U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and U.S. Representative Al Green, State Representative Jarvis Johnson, Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, NAACP Houston Branch, the Urban League, and Real Beauty Real Woman, all showed up to participate in the event.

Yesterday (May 23), marked three months since Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia. A virtual town hall was held in the city for Arbery’s family and loved ones to honor his life and encourage youth to get justice for the next generation.

“They are the voice," Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones said, according to News 4 Jax. “They’re going to be the voice for my grandkids, my great-grandkids and they must speak and speak loudly.”

On May 21, William Bryan, the third suspect in Ahamaud Arbery’s killing was arrested. Bryan, who recorded the incident, was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds, announced on (May 22) that the investigation into the killing of Arbery is expected to be completed soon and then handed over to the district attorney.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested for murder and aggravated assault, on May 7, for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.