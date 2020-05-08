To Honor Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th Birthday, Runners Hit The Road

A group of running enthusiasts, who were impacted by the widely circulated video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, are honoring the young man on what would have been his 26th birthday by asking people to run in his memory.

The Atlanta Track Club is requesting that individuals do a 2.23 mile run, walk or jog--which acknowledges the date earlier this year he was slain--in solidarity with him and all African Americans who they say take risks simply when they participate in the popular activity.