Beyoncé Address George Floyd Killing By Police: ‘George Is All Of Our Family, And Humanity'

In the midst of protests against police brutality in over 30 American cities last night,

Beyoncé added her voice to those calling for justice for the police killing of George Floyd.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday (May 29), the superstar singer posted a video detailing her own heartbreak.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” she said in starting the video. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, Black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.

She continued: “George is all of our family, and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”

Beyoncé, who has raised millions to assist those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, also let her fans and everyone know where they can do their part to help out online by posting a link in her bio that refers people to petitions by Change.org, Color of Change, We Can’t Breathe and the NAACP. “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition,” she concluded.