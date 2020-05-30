Jemele Hill Blasts NFL And Roger Goodell’s Phony George Floyd Statement Perfectly

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Eric Reid;Colin Kaepernick

"You gotta be f***ing kidding me."

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The NFL has issued a statement on behalf of commissioner Roger Goodell about the nationwide protests sparked by the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, purporting to empathize with protestors.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel," the statement begins. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Abrery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions."

The statement continues, "As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts.There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues with our players, clubs and partners."

The league was immediately called out by journalist Jemele Hill for its blatant hypocrisy:

The NFL's record on race relations is far from admirable, and the league is being particularly called out for making a statement supporting protesters after its treatment of former player Colin Kaepernick, whose peaceful protesting got him fired from the NFL.

