Vanessa Bryant On ‘Untouched’ Kobe Murals During Protests

The majority of protests over the police killing of George Floyd and demands of accountability in the shooting of Black people around the country have been peaceful.

However, there has been vandalism, much of it sparked by outside agitators and white supremacist groups, according to reports.

Nonetheless, the Kobe Bryant memorials in Los Angeles have remained untouched and Vanessa Bryant is appreciative.

According to Yahoo, on her now expired instagram stories, Vanessa Bryant retweeted a news clip of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals left unscathed during the protests. The 38-year-old reposted other murals that didn’t have a scratch.



Additionally, she retweeted a fan account showing an image of Kobe mural captioned “They know Kobe is off limits.”



See the photo she shared below:

