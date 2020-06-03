Vanessa Bryant On ‘Untouched’ Kobe Murals During Protests

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The majority of protests over the police killing of George Floyd and demands of accountability in the shooting of Black people around the country have been peaceful.
However, there has been vandalism, much of it sparked by outside agitators and white supremacist groups, according to reports.
Nonetheless, the Kobe Bryant memorials in Los Angeles have remained untouched and Vanessa Bryant is appreciative.
According to Yahoo, on her now expired instagram stories, Vanessa Bryant retweeted a news clip of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals left unscathed during the protests. The 38-year-old reposted other murals that didn’t have a scratch.
Additionally, she retweeted a fan account showing an image of Kobe mural captioned “They know Kobe is off limits.”
See the photo she shared below:
There have also been several videos on social media proving no one is touching the Kobe Bryant murals.
See below:
Also, a video of a man cleaning up around a Kobe mural:
On May 31, Vanessa Bryant spoke out about the response to the police killing of George Floyd.
She shared a 2014 photo of her late husband Kobe Bryant, who once wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, who died by a police chokehold in July 2014.
“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. 💔#ICANTBREATHE,” she captioned.
George Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee in the 46-year-old’s neck for more than seven minutes. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng are the three other officers who were also fired from the Minneapolis Police Department but have yet to be arrested or charged.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
