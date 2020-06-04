Shaq On Talking To His Sons About Police Violence

Every Black parent has “the talk” with their children about police violence.

And now, NBA icon Shaquielle O’Neal is opening up about what he says to his own two sons.

On June 2, O’Neal said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “I have to talk with them all the time. I told them, 'First of all, you have to try to diffuse the situation or show respect. If you have to understand that these people are also out here to do all their jobs. So you try to diffuse the situation. If it happens to get rough, don't say anything, don't do anything, just comply.'"



Sadly, even when people do everything right that can still result in deadly interaction with police, which Shaq acknowledged, "'And then when all is said and done, you call me, and if stuff gets out of hand, then I will handle it.”



He also added, “I will be the one to come around and act crazy. I don’t want you to act crazy while you’re out there by yourself.' So I just try to tell them, just comply, just listen, but a lot of times that doesn’t work either."

As for the tragic death of Geogre Floyd, Shaq said, "It was all the way wrong. Absolutely wrong, uncalled for. I've never seen that technique taught… Everybody's upset. Everybody's tired. We demand justice ... they try to appease us by arresting one guy, but it was four officers out there, people are just sick and tired."



Watch the interview below: