Dwayne Johnson Slams Trump In Powerful Speech: 'Our Country Is Crippled'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is adding his voice to the chorus of people taking President Donald Trump to task over his decision to deploy the military against peaceful protestors.

In an Instagram post published on Thursday (June 4), the Hobbs & Shaw actor wrote, "Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader?"

He continued, "The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun."

In an accompanying video, Johnson said, “There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters, yes. Criminals, absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain? You know, you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, ‘I care about you.’ When you say to them, ‘I’m listening to you.’”

He also added, “As we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we are looking for. We become our own leaders because we’re doing it now. We’re doing it now. We must become the leaders we are looking for.”

Watch The Rock's full video, below: