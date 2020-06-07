Minneapolis City Council Vows To Dismantle Police Department

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - MAY 28: Police aim a tear gas gun during a protest on May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I canâ t breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Minneapolis City Council Vows To Dismantle Police Department

The decision won by a veto-proof majority.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

The Minneapolis City Council voted on Sunday (June 7) to dismantle the city’s police department after concluding that more attempts to reform the force would not work.

Nine of the 13 council members voted in favor of the decision, which constitutes a veto-proof majority, Council President Lisa Bender told CNN. The plan involves defunding a police department that had a history of racism long before the killing of George Floyd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed at a rally on Saturday (June 6) after he refused to commit to defunding the troubled police department.

The pledge “signals a strong and clear direction about where this is going,” Councilwoman Alondra Cano, the chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, stated.

RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Booed By Protesters After Not Committing To Abolishing Police

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, other cities are contemplating defunding their police department. The move would involve redistributing some of those funds to community investment programs.

 

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

