NYPD Defends Blooding Black Teen Because ‘He Was So Tall’

Jahmel Leach is only 16-years old and ended up bloodied in the hospital with a serious gash on his face after a disturbing interaction with the New York Police Department (NYPD.) The teenager was reportedly protesting police brutality and instead became a victim of violence from the NYPD.

According to the New York Post, the Bronx teen was participating in a protest when police “shot the minor with a taser three times in the head, leg and shoulder.” He is now at risk of losing all his teeth.

See the graphic image below:

