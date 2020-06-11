NYPD Defends Blooding Black Teen Because ‘He Was So Tall’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Jahmel Leach is only 16-years old and ended up bloodied in the hospital with a serious gash on his face after a disturbing interaction with the New York Police Department (NYPD.) The teenager was reportedly protesting police brutality and instead became a victim of violence from the NYPD.
According to the New York Post, the Bronx teen was participating in a protest when police “shot the minor with a taser three times in the head, leg and shoulder.” He is now at risk of losing all his teeth.
See the graphic image below:
The young man was reportedly taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx after being charged with arson after police claim he was seen leaving a T-Mobile store. He has also been accused of participating in the rioting that paralized parts of the New York City last week, but the New York Post reports that the Leach family has said, “Jahmel Leach was not involved in any acts of violence.”
RELATED: North Carolina Police Raid Black Woman's Home After White Neighbor Complained About Her Playing Malcolm X Speeches
The family also accuses the police of holding Leach “against his will and legal right” and claims his mother was “never notified that he was in police custody.”
Officer Kevin Hickey is the cop involved in the incident and allegedly told Leach’s mother, “I’m sorry. He is so tall I thought he was an adult when I took him down.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio released the following statement, “I’ve spoken to Jahmel’s family and I’m really troubled by what they told me. We’re going to get them answers. The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened.”
See the statement below.
In a GoFund Me dedicated to Leach, it’s said he thanks everyone for their kind words and donations using the hashtag #JusticeForJahmelLeach.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS