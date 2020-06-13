George Floyd’s Family To File Civil Lawsuit Against The Officers Who Killed Him

George Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump is confirming that his family intends on filing a civil lawsuit against “everybody” involved in the 46-year-old’s death.

During an interview with CNN, Crump said former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers surrounding him on May 25 when Floyd died in police custody will be named in the suit.

Crump shared the news while responding to a question about Chauvin’s possible pension benefits – reportedly worth up to $1 million despite being charged with murder – and said the suit is about accountability.

"The family intends on holding Derek Chauvin fully accountable in every aspect, criminal and civil, for the wrongful death of George Floyd," Crump said. "When you consider that he still may be eligible for this pension. Well, that suggests, Victor, that the system is all wrong."

It’s unclear at this time how much money Crump and the Floyd family are seeking in their lawsuit.

George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25. Four former officers have since been arrested and charged for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death, including Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday (June 3), Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to Second Degree murder for the death of Floyd on and also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died. If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.