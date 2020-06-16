Barack Obama To Hold First Virtual Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama is slated to appear with his former vice president in a joint fundraiser next week.

The virtual event will take place on June 23 and is labeled by the Joe Biden campaign as a “virtual grassroots event” that will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.

The Biden campaign, in an email to supporters, said the presumptive Democratic nominee and former commander-in-chief will be "answering your questions and talking to folks like you." Mr. Obama also referred to the November election as “the most important election of our lifetimes.”

The Biden campaign has been holding several virtual fundraisers over the past few weeks. A fundraiser with Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday (June 15) netted $6 million, making it the most successful for the Biden campaign to date.

"Thank you for asking your friends to help me out. It's the biggest fundraiser we've ever had. And it's all because of you," Biden told Warren on Monday, according to the pool report for the event.

Overall, Biden, the Democratic National Committee and his joint fundraising committee has raised more than $80 million in May – the most Biden has raised to date during the 2020 election cycle.

The campaign reports that more than half of the donors in May were new contributors with more than 1.5 million new supporters joining the Biden ticket in recent weeks.