Arrest Warrant Issued For Trump Supporters Who Vandalized BLM Mural In California

A video shows two White people on Saturday (July 4) using black paint to cover up a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, Calif. The police are now investigating, ABC News affiliate KGO-TV reported.



Artists obtained a permit to create the mural on the street outside the Contra Costa County courthouse. The paint was still fresh when the two vandals painted over the yellow letters of the mural about an hour after it was created.



"I think that this is an indication of how much power white supremacy actually has. The fact that even having something on the street for one hour, they couldn't even tolerate that. You know, it was such a threat to have anybody else's concerns represented by the city and represented by the community,” Martinez resident Tatiana Ray told the news outlet.

A video captures the pair, a woman painting over the letters and a man standing with her, shouting to onlookers that “all lives matter.”



After the police were alerted, the two vandals fled.

