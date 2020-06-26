Trump Irked Over Black Lives Matter Mural Planned In Front Of Trump Tower

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
President Trump is clashing with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the installation of a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the crown jewel of his business empire: the Trump Tower.
According to the New York Daily News, De Blasio is planning to have the mural painted on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in front of the skyscraper. But Trump took to Twitter to share his anger over the proposed move.
“Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Ave., right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign,” he wrote. “‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,' referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!”
However, there were no examples of the NYPD being angry about the mural that Trump offered up.
De Blasio countered Trump’s complaint about the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”
“Only warped minds equate the words Black Lives Matter with violence,” he said on Twitter. “It’s a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people. Nobody’s surprised that makes you uncomfortable. This city’s doing the REAL work of healing the rift between police and community — because unlike you we’re not afraid of doing the work.”
The mayor has said that he wanted to see Black Lives Matter murals in each of New York’s Five Boroughs. One has already been painted on a major thoroughfare in Brooklyn’s historically African American Bedford-Stuyvesant community.
Several other cities have also painted the murals, most notably in Washington, near the White House. Others have sprang up in Oakland, California, Raleigh, N.C., Sacramento, Calif., Flint, Michigan and other cities as well.
Photo Credit: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
