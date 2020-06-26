Trump Irked Over Black Lives Matter Mural Planned In Front Of Trump Tower

President Trump is clashing with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the installation of a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the crown jewel of his business empire: the Trump Tower.

According to the New York Daily News, De Blasio is planning to have the mural painted on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in front of the skyscraper. But Trump took to Twitter to share his anger over the proposed move.

“Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Ave., right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign,” he wrote. “‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,' referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!”